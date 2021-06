What Does The New Delta Variant Mean For My Hot Vax Summer?

I think this is absolutely the right move, even in light of the latest developments. I know there have been different circumstances in different parts of the country, but here in Ontario we have been under a broad-strokes lockdown for a long time. I have always said that a more targeted or surgical approach makes more sense. We know that people doing things outside has not been a major source of infection , so I think being on a patio withe members of your own household is great. If you're spending time with people outside of your household — possibly meeting up with someone for an outdoor date — you need to remember that all of the public health recommendations are still in play: practise social distancing if you’re meeting up with friends in a park, if you’re getting too close, put a mask on