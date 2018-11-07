The Spice Girls Reunion Tour Has Been Officially Announced — & Adele Will Be Front Row

It's been six years since the last Spice Girls reunion and nine months since the group officially announced that they'd be getting back together for a tour, but now it's official: we're getting a reunion. The group also confirmed what we've long feared: Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, won't be part of the tour. However, with dates officially here, we still have a reason to celebrate — but no one is more excited than Adele.
"I’m not going on tour," Beckham told Vogue UK after the initial announcement of their reunion. "The girls aren’t going on tour."
While the rest of the women changed their tune and will be kicking off the tour summer 2019, Beckham will stay behind.
"Because of her business commitments Victoria won’t be joining the girls on tour," the official announcement reads, according to Variety. "But will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy."
However, while Beckham may not be joining her bandmates, that hasn't stopped fans from getting excited — particularly Adele, who reacted to the news with a hilarious throwback photo of herself on Instagram.
"This is how I feel right now!" she captioned the shot of her younger self posing in front of Spice Girls posters. "I AM READY."
Beckham wished the women well on her Instagram, saying, "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"
Tickets for the tour are on sale this Saturday. Check out tour dates below!
WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!!— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 5, 2018
We're incredibly excited to announce the Spice World tour. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10.30am ✌?? #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/2UEmJTPXzq
