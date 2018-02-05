Why The Spice Girls Reunion Is Exactly What We Need In This Girl Power Moment

Back in the '90s, the Spice Girls' greatest hits featured lyrics like the unforgettable “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends," a rare mainstream song about female friendship, of all things. But they also had young women shouting lyrics like, "What part of no don't you understand? I want a man, not a boy who thinks he can..." The lyrics might be from the '90s, but during a moment where debate swirls about consent and women's rights, they couldn't be more relevant. And with their promise of continuing to reinforce messages like those, we can be hopeful that the Spice Girls return might gift us with more I Am Woman anthems best sung at the top of our lungs, whether from a car window, the shower, or a march surrounded by hundreds of thousands of kindred spirits.