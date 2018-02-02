All The Things I Really, Really Want From This Spice Girls Reunion

The Spice Girls took a photo together, and this time we're not just getting our hopes up. After the Instagram of the five women hanging out went viral, the former girl band issued a statement that suggests big things are finally, actually happening.
"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together," the statement reads. "We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."
The Spice Girls have now released a statement confirming from exclusive from yesterday that they have re-formed for new projects pic.twitter.com/f8kO9TZO3b— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018
This is still pretty vague, but is enough to have us daydreaming about what a full-fledged Spice reunion would be like. There are definitely some things worth crossing our fingers for, so if this really is happening, here's my personal laundry list of demands:
Updated names
In 2018, I don't know if Sporty, Baby, or Scary would fly. It's just a little outdated. What about something Gen Z-ers would really understand: social media? It's time to welcome Twitter Spice, Instagram Spice, Facebook Spice, Snapchat Spice, and YouTube Spice to the world.
A remixed version of Wanna Be
Not that I can't already zig-ah-zig-ah on a night out, but over 20 years later, it might just be time for the iconic song to get an update.
A tour
Because now I have my own bank account and actually know how to drive, which makes attending a concert much more feasible.
A collaboration with a girl band from today
The Spice Girls on their own are amazing, but combined with girl bands of today like Fifth Harmony and Little Mix, they'd be pretty much unstoppable.
New merch
A #MeToo anthem
The Spice Girls introduced so many of us to the idea of girl power, and in 2018, we really, really need it.
