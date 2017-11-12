It's been over five years since the Spice Girls reunited, briefly, for the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympics. Last year, three members of the band hinted they would be touring as a trio to mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut single "Wannabe."
Thankfully, that idea was eventually abandoned. Earlier this month, Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner told Red: "I really pushed to get everyone back together. It got to the point where I just had to let it go. I still love the girls, and there are other bits and bobs in the pipeline."
Now details of those "bits and bobs" may have been revealed. The Sun reports that all five members - including Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham - are planning to reunite next year for a new TV special and compilation album.
An unnamed source is quoted as saying: "The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion. As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls - and getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion."
Now, any tabloid story corroborated only by an unnamed source should obviously be taken with a generous helping of salt. But this report does sound realistic. Given Beckham's commitment to her enormously successful fashion brand, it's highly unlikely that she'd want to head out on another Spice Girls tour like their 47-show 2007 comeback. Yet Beckham always seems proud of the group's legacy, so celebrating their impact with a new TV special and greatest hits album could be appealing to her.
Until we hear more, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed, and remembering all the excitement of hearing "Wannabe" for the first time.
