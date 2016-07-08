

Talia, 34, a music consultant who grew up in Blackpool

I was getting ready for school and the "Wannabe" video came on GMTV. I remember thinking, "Oh my God, what is this?" Basically the whole day at school I was waiting for 3.45pm so I could beg my grandad to take me to Our Price in town. I couldn't remember the group's name so I had to go in and say, "Oh my God, I saw this thing, it was five girls and it was amazing, do you have it?" And they knew what I meant! I think I was instantly drawn to them because they were so loud and in-your-face; they just looked like they were having the most fun time. I remember writing Geri a really long letter telling her how much I loved her and how my life was so awful and how the Spice Girls were saving me. For years and years, I harboured some kind of resentment because I never got a reply. But then when I was clearing my family home a few years ago, I found the letter in a locked box. I'd obviously never sent it, so it was my fault, not Geri's!



I think part of the reason I went into the music industry was probably so I could meet Geri, actually. And it still hasn’t happened! But I also think the fact they had that Girl Power, confidence and promoted friendship was really important for a lot of girls growing up. They've certainly influenced my friendships – if someone tells me Emma is their favourite, for example, I know we're not going to be friends.

