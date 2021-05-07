The Confused & Pissed-Off Person’s Guide To Getting The “Preferred” Vaccine In Canada

Because we are human, and not terribly good at putting ginormous numbers into appropriate context. Particularly since, turn on a TV or scroll Twitter in the last few days and you’d think blood clots were a bigger concern than COVID-19. Which could not possibly be further from the truth…but it’s likely to lead to spiked levels of vaccine hesitancy anyway. That part sucks, but there are upsides to having this information in the public dialogue. "We want to empower Canadians to make the best choices and that means having the best information," says Dr. Pai. Both because transparency is a good thing and because it could be life-saving: "VITT blood clots are very serious, but they are also treatable — especially if caught early."