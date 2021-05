The Confused & Pissed-Off Person’s Guide To Getting The “Preferred” Vaccine In Canada

You and almost two million other #TeamAZ members who are now wondering whether last month’s celebratory vaccine selfies trend was a little premature. "I have had friends calling me all week, freaking out about whether they should have waited for one of the other vaccines," says Dr. Menaka Pai , a Hamilton, ON-based hematologist (read: blood clot specialist) and member of Ontario’s COVID Science Advisory table . Pai has been telling her friends the same thing that she tells her patients, which is that there is absolutely no reason for regret: For starters, when it comes to preventing COVID-19 (the whole point of vaccinations), there is no such thing as a better or worse vaccine. And, the chances of developing a VITT blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine remain extremely rare. How rare? The best estimates suggest about one in 100,000. Which, yes, are worse than the zero in 100,000 odds of a blood clot that come with Pfizer and Moderna, but so much better than the odds of catching and dying from COVID, which are the odds we should be focused on right now.