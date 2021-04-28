Breaking Down The Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & Travis Barker Love Triangle

One main focuses of the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick — a weird choice, seeing as their platonic co-parenting relationship has recently seemed relatively drama-free. But it wasn’t until the April 22 episode that we finally began to understand why they were getting so much attention. Apparently, the former couple had secretly planned on getting back together.
Kourtney was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Disick from 2006 to 2015 and the two share three children: son Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Since their split, they have continued to co-parent, and have kept things more or less non-romantic — Kourtney even told Disick on camera in 2017 that she would never get back together with him. So, it's understandable that this news likely came as a shock to many fans of the show.
In the episode, Disick reveals that he and Kourtney are still in love and, after many conversations, have agreed to get back together in the near future. Kourtney confirms while they've discussed reuniting many times and that he's “handsome, smart, and funny," she has "anxiety" about their past issues repeating themselves. Kourtney tends to say that Disick needs to "work on himself," and in the past several years, he's gotten sober and taken more responsibility for their children. Disick says he's at least looking for closure, so he leaves it up to Kourtney to "make the final call" on the future of their relationship.
However, seeing as they're now both is respective relationships, it seems that their plan didn't pan out. Here's where the timeline gets tricky.
Kourtney says in the KUWTK episode, which was shot in September, that this is the "first time she's been single for a while," which has led many fans to believe that she got back together with her ex-Younes Bendjima from sometime in 2019 to June 2020. Then, in December, she began dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — about two months after her private conversations with Disick about possibly reuniting.
Thirty-seven-year-old Disick, on the other hand, was dating 22-year-old model Sofia Riche from 2017 until around August 2020, and is now dating 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. The two were first seen together in October 2020 at Kendall Jenner's birthday party.
Whether Disick's relationship with Hamlin will last remains to be seen, but it already seems like Barker and Kourtney's is moving quickly. Barker recently got a tattoo of his girlfriend's name, and the two have been flaunting their PDA all over social media — something that, only a few months ago on that same episode, Disick expressly said he doesn't like to see on Kourtney's feed.
It's a drama fit for a Shakespeare novel, and they say, all's (sort of?) fair in love and KUWTK.