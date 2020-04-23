10 White T-Shirts You Can Dress Up Or Down

As Meghan Markle demonstrated recently, a great white T-shirt can be all you need to get though your WFH day. This wardrobe staple looks great worn solo with slicked-back hair, and you can add a dainty necklace or bold hoop earrings for texture, or throw a boxy, wide-shouldered blazer on top for a more-dressy vibe.
Of course, finding the perfect white tee can be a challenge. It all depends on your personal style — one person's too-baggy shirt can be another's cool, oversized fit. Among the things to consider? What shade of white (eggshell white layers better with creams and pastels than a bright white); the ideal fabric weight and opacity (100% cotton tees will generally be stiffer than styles with polyester, bamboo, or silk); a material that feels comfortable (I have a soft spot for the texture of linen-cotton tees); and the features that are important to you (for example, organic fibres or UPF protection). Then there's also fit, length, and neckline. For such a wardrobe basic, there are lots of factors to consider.
To get you started, here are 10 comfortable, timeless women’s white T-shirts to add to cart now, and wear all year long.
