Just when you thought stress couldn’t be any more damaging — it can worsen B.O. Stress does not actually cause body odour, but likely worsens it, Lipner explains. Those crazy apocrine glands we talked about activate when you’re under psychological pressure, and stress tends to send your sympathetic nervous system into high gear. “If you have a stressful encounter or a near accident, your smell can get acidic,” Dr. Kristine Blanche, PA.-C., Ph.D. is the CEO of Integrative Healing Center , says. “The body goes into fight or flight, and it changes the whole dynamic within the body, your heart rate will go up, and it there can be changes the different pH of your body, taking you from alkaline to acidic.”