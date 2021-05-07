4 Ways To Achieve Smooth Skin, According To Beauty Experts

I’m always conflicted about covering expensive, in-clinic procedures in my column because I appreciate that for many people, they’re way out of budget, and I don’t like the narrative or idea that we must ‘fix’ things with our skin. However, I like having treatments (I’ve had several with Dr Jack over the years) and I know I’m not the only one so it would be hypocritical not to mention them as an option. Plus, I’d much rather suggest a reputable, safe clinic rather than have people chance it and get injured – believe me, that happens. Also, I don’t want you to waste your money on endless products if they can’t fundamentally address your concern. I’d much rather keep it real with you.



Good luck,