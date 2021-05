4 Ways To Achieve Smooth Skin, According To Beauty Experts

Depending on your skin type and colour, as well as the nature of the scarring or marks, there’s a range of different options. Dr Jack said that face peels , such as The Perfect Peel , can work really well to help resurface and brighten the skin, while dermaplaning is another option. He stressed the importance of not attempting anything on this level of invasiveness yourself – these are clinical procedures, often with some downtime, which need to be carried out in a safe setting. "Another option that’s popular in my clinic is something called Morpheus8. It’s a mix of radiofrequency and microneedling that works on the dermis layer of the skin. It essentially heats and remodels the skin tissue, and helps kickstart collagen production," explained Dr Jack, adding that you might need between one and three sessions. Another option for scarring on a smaller area, he suggested, might be to inject a little bit of hyaluronic acid filler to plump out the mark.