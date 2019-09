I get filler injected to plump out a few of the expression lines around my mouth (the ones my foundation would always collect in) and at the clinic, I had a lightbulb moment. Could filler be injected into my scars to plump them up in the same way it does my lines? According to Dr Mahto, yes. "Dermal fillers can be used for indented scars and the treatment can be offered by a good, practising cosmetic dermatologist. However, depending on the type of filler used, the treatment will need to be repeated at regular intervals (typically every six months) to maintain the outward results. Indented scars often require multiple modalities of treatment to get the best result and fillers can be combined with other treatments such as microneedling or laser ."