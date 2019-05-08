Across the UK, prices for non-permanent hyaluronic acid-based fillers such as Juvederm and Restylane range from £150 to £850 for 1ml of dermal filler. The cost of my treatment was £750 and I opted to use the other 0.5ml on my lines. I wondered why most aestheticians only use non-permanent filler for this procedure, as I imagined that this type of treatment would benefit from permanent fillers, and frankly I wanted a long-term fix. "I personally don’t advocate permanent filler for any treatment," Dr Zamani explained. "The results will gradually wear off after around 6-18 months and need repeating. However, in my experience, scars rarely return to their previous state. Also, as we age, the positioning of our skin and bones changes, too. Permanent fillers don’t accommodate these changes which can result in an unnatural look."