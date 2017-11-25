From Acne To Hyperpigmentation, Dermatologists Solve R29's Skincare Concerns

We all have a particular skincare issue we'd like to fix. We're not talking about changing the way we look, but the way our skin behaves. An oily T-zone that looks more like a mirror than a forehead come lunchtime? We've been there. Scarring left from a nasty bout of hormonal acne? We understand.
Skin is a very temperamental thing, subject to change whenever we switch up our environment, hormones, lifestyle or the products we use. It can often feel like a constant battle (when a dry patch clears up, blackheads might appear), which is why we went to the best in the business to put our skin concerns under the spotlight.
Ten Refinery29 staff, all with a plethora of skin tones and types, asked 10 dermatologists to help solve their issues. Read on to find out what they advised.