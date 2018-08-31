Earlier this month, Urban Decay's decision to embrace 'real skin' by posting pictures of makeup artists showing off their pores, freckles, spots and wrinkles was praised by the brand's Instagram followers who were happy to see them lay off the Photoshop, subsequently ditching the idea of a flawless and essentially unattainable complexion.
And the big name beauty brand may have started an Instagram movement, as it seems MAC Cosmetics UK and USA is the latest company to follow suit. Lately, the brand, famous for its ever-expanding line of lipsticks, has decided not to erase facial hair from its Instagram feeds, instead posting pictures of models and makeup artists who haven't used Photoshop, FaceTune or any other skin-perfecting apps to get rid of the fuzz (which, FYI, is completely normal – but we don't really need to tell you that) from around their lips.
The picture featured on MAC USA's page was originally taken by makeup artist Matthew King, and professional makeup artist Anna Donegan took the picture which appeared on MAC UK's feed. While it's so refreshing to see pictures that haven't been heavily edited making their way onto the 'gram, makeup artists' decision not to magic away facial hair has split the internet down the middle, with some of MAC's followers pointing out the "moustache" in the pictures, and even suggesting the facial hair should have been removed prior to taking the shot. Another wrote: "Wax it darling".
Despite some negativity, a number of MAC's followers are applauding the brand for choosing to feature these snaps over something edited and unrealistic, because this is what actual skin looks like. "There's nothing 'wrong' with this hair at all," wrote one Instagram user. "Actually, this picture is so refreshing. Pretty much everyone has this downy hair around their lips and I love seeing it not being Photoshopped out. Well done, MAC x." Another two commented "Gorgeous! And I love that the model has little facial hair" and "So good to see a makeup image that hasn’t been photoshopped to within an inch of its life".
Brilliantly, it isn't just high end brands who are listening to consumers about making a case for 'real' skin and embracing facial hair. As well as Urban Decay and MAC, high street beauty giant L'Oréal Makeup has also recently been commended for featuring an unedited model in one of its Instagram ad campaigns.
