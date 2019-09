KerryLou said that despite your negative experiences thus far, waxing or threading is probably your best bet. "If you’re always breaking out after a wax or a thread, it’s most likely due to the wrong aftercare or prep beforehand – it’s very common. I see lots of ladies come in for facials with breakouts around the brows or upper lip and I know immediately that’s from threading. Not everyone is prone to it, but if you are, it’s really important that a couple of hours before your appointment, you gently but thoroughly exfoliate," she explained. Not doing this means you’re going into your session with a lot of dead skin and product build-up on the surface of your skin, which can lead to clogged pores afterwards. "Always go with no makeup on, and exfoliate the day after, too. That way you’re only removing the hairs and not disturbing anything else," KerryLou added. Try Paula’s Choice 2% Salicylic Acid , £26, on a cotton pad the day after, and a few hours before.