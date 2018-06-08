I asked whether waxing or threading was better for you, and KerryLou said that she’d probably lean towards threading, though the pain is a little more intense. "Waxing is a little bit brutal, and threading is more precise, as it only takes the hairs and doesn’t pull at the skin. Wait four or so weeks between appointments so the hair is a bit longer, and your therapist won’t have to go so close to the skin to remove the hair. That way, you can minimise some sensitivity."