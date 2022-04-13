Whether you're back in the gym or you're sold on at-home workouts, chances are you're working up a good sweat. For lots of us, the obvious thing to do afterwards is jump in the shower. But do you wash your hair or whip it up into a bun and leave it for another time?
If wash day always aligns with your workout schedule, it's safe to say you've got your shit together. But for those who don't wash their hair every day, there are often times when it isn't due for a shampoo — even post-workout. Other days, you might be feeling lazy or be in a hurry. We know the benefits of a thorough body wash (skin experts say it's the easiest way to prevent breakouts) but does it matter if you don't wash the sweat out of your hair every time?
If TikTok is anything to go by, plenty of people are asking the question. @hairbykatied recently went viral for saying that she blow-dries the sweat out of her hair after a workout and she isn't the only one. @megan.e.smart3 also went viral for sharing her post-gym hair hack. "I wanted to show you what my hair looked like after my workout on day 5," she captioned the video, which has 562.1k views and counting. "It's sweaty, it's gross, it's nasty, but I'm not washing my hair." Megan uses a hairdryer to "dry the sweat in". She says: "I know it sounds disgusting. Trust me. Blow-dry your hair 'til completely dry and you will get another day out of it."
@hairbykatied How will they know? @tinecobeauty #hairhacks #hairtalk #blowdryer #tinecostyle ♬ how would they know bad girls club - Chris Gleason
TikTokers @shannonjenk, @fitbykiki and @hairby.anniebea also make a case for skipping a water-based shampoo post-workout, with Annie simply opting for a spritz of dry shampoo. Predictably, their videos have amassed plenty of comments. The consensus: is it not unhygienic to skip washing your hair after exercise?
Is it always necessary to wash your hair after exercise?
Dr Zainab Laftah, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, tells R29 that after exercise, sweat and oil can build up and create a film on the scalp over time. "This can eventually lead to something called seborrhoeic dermatitis," says Dr Laftah. "This is caused by build-up of the yeast Malassezia which appears as redness and scaling on the scalp. Therefore if you have a tendency towards dandruff it's best to shower following a workout."
If you don't have a tendency towards dandruff? It's unlikely that skipping wash day after one or two workouts is going to do much harm. Dr Hasan Benar, dermatologist and cofounder of drelif.co.uk, says: "Many of us believe that we have to wash our hair and scalp after every workout. But the truth is, how often you wash your locks has a lot to do with your hair texture, type and your own preference." Dr Benar says that many beauty experts argue that it's okay to skip your hair wash after a workout. "In addition to saving time, skipping your post-workout hair wash every once in a while can actually be beneficial for your scalp health," he says. "If you're a heavy sweater, then a good rinse is great to remove the excess sweat."
The type of exercise you're doing counts, too. For example, if you're a regular swimmer, you might want to wash your hair after every go if you're exposing it to chlorine. "That said," Dr Benar adds, "if your hair isn't drenched in sweat (think Pilates, yoga or lifted weights), then it's totally okay to forgo washing your hair."
If you continue to avoid wash day, though, Dr Laftah adds that the build-up of dead skin cells, debris (from the environment and hair products, for example) as well as your body's natural oils can lead to spots developing on the scalp. It's a bit like removing your makeup and washing your face to avoid breakouts. The scalp is an extension of facial skin, after all.
More often than not, you'll know when your hair needs a wash. Sweat can make your scalp feel itchy and uncomfortable or it might mean your hair doesn't smell as fresh as you'd like it to. There is such a thing as washing too much, though. "Over-washing can strip the hair's natural oils, rendering it dry, fragile and at risk of breakage," says Dr Laftah.
How can you freshen up your hair after a workout?
If you have curly or afro hair, AIRFRO's 00.3 DFY Refresh, £14.96, is a game-changer for prolonging wash day after exercise. Packed with moisturising vitamin B5 and soothing aloe vera to prevent the dreaded post-workout itch, it reduces frizz and adds definition. Spritz a little into your roots and mid-lengths and massage it in with your fingers.
In fact, a little post-workout oil can be a good thing for curls. "Thick, wavy or curly hair tends to be dry since the oil doesn't coat the strands as easily," says Dr Benar. "Sebum is an important part of beautiful, well-defined curls because curly hair needs more moisture to stay soft and to prevent frizz."
For finer hair, dry shampoo is a great shout. If you're in the market for a dry shampoo that actually cleanses hair as it mops up oil and sweat, try Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, £20. Virtually invisible, it makes limp, sweaty hair feel brand-new. If it's the freshly washed hair smell you're after, grab Andrew Fitzsimons DISCREET AF Dry Shampoo Spray for All Hair Types, £9. "Dry shampoo uses alcohol and starch-based ingredients to soak up excess oil and debris," says Dr Laftah. "While they can be a useful quick fix, they should not replace hair washing as overuse can result in an itchy, dry scalp."
Dr Benar has another great tip. "A hair wrap or workout headband can help minimise sweat build-up on your scalp and absorb sweat as you exercise," he says. "They also have the added benefit of keeping your hair out of your face as you work out. Otherwise, keep a sweat towel handy to dry your face and hair."
How often should you wash your hair?
Dr Laftah and Dr Benar agree that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to washing our hair and scalp. A quick whip round the R29 office showed that once or twice a week is the most common — even if exercising daily — but others wash their hair every other day. "The frequency depends on a number of factors including physical activity, age, ethnic background, hair type and texture," says Dr Laftah.
If your hair is on the fine side and gets greasy easily, you might like to wash it more often to feel clean and comfortable. If your hair is thicker and not as oily, you can get away with not washing it every day.
It also pays to invest in a gentle shampoo. Try Aveeno Daily Moisture+ Oat Milk Blend Shampoo, £8.99, or Aveda Shampure Nurturing Shampoo, £16.50. If you're ditching a hair wash and letting it dry after a workout, invest in a shampoo that's going to chip away at grease, oil and dead skin without stripping your scalp entirely. R29 recommends OGX Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, £7.99, or OUAI Detox Shampoo, £24.
