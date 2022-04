If you don't have a tendency towards dandruff? It's unlikely that skipping wash day after one or two workouts is going to do much harm. Dr Hasan Benar, dermatologist and cofounder of drelif.co.uk , says: "Many of us believe that we have to wash our hair and scalp after every workout. But the truth is, how often you wash your locks has a lot to do with your hair texture, type and your own preference." Dr Benar says that many beauty experts argue that it's okay to skip your hair wash after a workout. "In addition to saving time, skipping your post-workout hair wash every once in a while can actually be beneficial for your scalp health," he says. "If you're a heavy sweater, then a good rinse is great to remove the excess sweat."