K18’s Dry Shampoo Actually Cleans Hair — & It Has Replaced My Favourites

Right off the bat, I knew that K18’s AirWash was not like any other dry shampoo I’ve tried. For starters, it wasn’t, well, dry. Unlike the aluminium cans of dry shampoo that dispense spurts of concentrated, starchy mist, AirWash is a water-based formula. I first used it on second-day hair, just to get a feel for the product. After shaking to activate the product, I held it a few inches from my hair and carefully sprayed it where needed. (According to the brand, less is more.) It definitely refreshed my roots and felt weightless in my hair, but then again, my second-day hair is usually still pretty clean. To truly see what this could do, I planned to test it after my weekly hot yoga class, seeing as I always leave pretty drenched.