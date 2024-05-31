K18’s Dry Shampoo Actually Cleaned My Hair After My Sweatiest Workout – & Here’s Proof

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Dry shampoo is one of those things that seems amazing in theory – wash hair less, extend your blowout, instantly nix greasy, flat roots — but more often than not, ends up leaving hair feeling dirtier than before. And no matter how many brands claim they’ve cracked the code on dry shampoo formulations that actually clean your hair, I can’t say I’ve been blown away by what I’ve tried. That is, until K18’s version came along.
The brand behind innovative bond-repairing masks and repairing hair oils has, in typical K18 fashion, now reinvented the dry shampoo category with AirWash, a non-aerosol (!) spray that claims to eliminate excess oil without a powdery residue or strong fragrances to mask odor. Lofty ambitions, to be sure, but if anyone could make it happen, it’s K18. The biotech-meets-beauty brand has won the favor of savvy salon professionals and clients wanting at-home solutions for healthier hair with products like the Molecular Repair Hair Mask, hair oil, and Damage Shield shampoo and conditioner. I’m a fan of the products — they really, truly do make my hair feel stronger, softer, and healthier, especially after color-treating — and as a longtime dry shampoo avoider, I was hoping this one would be the one to break the spell.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Right off the bat, I knew K18’s AirWash was not like any other dry shampoo I’ve tried. For starters, it wasn’t….well, dry. Unlike the aluminum cans of dry shampoo that dispense spurts of concentrated, starchy mist, AirWash is a water-based formula; I first used it on second-day hair, just to get a feel for the product. After shaking it to activate, I held it a few inches from my hair and carefully sprayed it where needed. (According to the brand, less is more.) It definitely refreshed my roots and felt weightless in my hair, but then again — my second-day hair is usually still pretty clean. To truly see what this could do, I planned to test it after my weekly hot yoga class — which I always leave pretty drenched.
One very sweaty hour later, my once-dry top knot had devolved into a damp, matted-down mess of hair. Then, came the true test: I sectioned pieces of hair, and went to town with AirWash. I was definitely more heavy-handed this time, but even so, I evenly massage and distribute the product as I spritzed. After misting my entire crown, I flipped my hair upside-down to finger-comb everything in — and to my shock, my hair felt almost completely dry. And it looked pretty good, too — slightly tousled, a little messy, but not dirty-looking in the least. The fragrance was light and fresh, with a hint of floral sweetness. But best of all, it disappeared without a trace, even on my dark brunette hair. And because this is K18 we’re talking about, the brand patented a proprietary time-release ingredient that not only addresses odor and oil, but keeps doing its thing for up to three days. (I ended up shampooing a day later, but my hair did in fact feel fresh as a daisy until my next shower.) I also like that it’s non-aerosol, which is not only kinder to the environment, but easier to recycle when I’ve finished the bottle — just rinse and toss into my mixed bin. (Depending on where you live, aerosol cans and sprays can be recycled, but only if completely emptied beforehand.)
While K18’s AirWash has easily replaced all other dry shampoos in my bathroom, at $48, it’s still very much a splurge — and one I’ll likely use only when needed, like if my roots are feeling greasy or if I’m running late to dinner after a post-work Pilates class. But that being said, for this skeptic-turned-convert, seeing (and feeling!) the difference really is believing.