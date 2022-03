Mine really is worse for wear. Last year I had it bleached and dyed blue. When my roots began to grow out, I decided that I'd get the blue stripped out and my hair dyed back to brown. It's naive of me but reversing the colour didn't undo the damage — far from it. Put simply, my hair is in dire need of some TLC. I've got a roster of great shampoos, conditioners and styling products but every now and again my lengths scream out for a surge of moisture in the form of a mask or leave-in treatment. I know I'm not alone. Lots of us have switched up our hair colour, or are at least thinking about it, with shades like peachy copper Scandi blonde and expensive brunette taking hold of hair salons everywhere. With K18 touted as the ultimate companion for dyed hair — actually, all hair — I had to give it a go.