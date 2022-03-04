Hue Dis? — 5 Hair Colour Trends Set To Be Everywhere This Year

With the change of season often comes the desire to change up your mop. But instead of reaching for the scissors or convincing yourself that a baby fringe will look different on you this time (it won't), perhaps it's time to book in at your favourite salon for a hue upgrade.
In 2022, we're embracing experimentation with beauty, and maybe even revisiting the trends we thought we'd never crawl back to (hello, blue mermaid hair). A good cut is hard to find, but a fun colour is a great way to kickstart the year.
We tapped the experts at Edwards & Co for their take on the hottest hair colour trends in Australia. Praised as the pinnacle of knowledge when it comes to hair colour, founder Jaye Edwards knows a solid trend when he sees one. From the new wave of peach copper, to the low-maintenance 'bronde', read on for the hair colour trends he and his team are tipping to be huge in the year ahead.