Some beauty products are so famous, they earn a level of recognition only enjoyed by mononymous celebrities; Sunday Riley Good Genes, Biologique Recherche P50, Glossier Boy Brow, and Skinceuticals C E Ferulic. So when one of the brands behind these iconic products drops something new, you better believe the superfans will be all but clamouring to shop. Case in point: Skinceuticals newest acne-focused serum, Silymarin CF — which, according to the brand, has been six years in the making.
As a self-proclaimed skincare savant who struggles with acne-related hyperpigmentation, I was already a devoted member of the C E Ferulic serum fan club for its legendary brightening benefits. But its new sister serum, the Silymarin C F, packs the added punch of addressing both acne-prone and oily complexions. The first magic ingredient? Silymarin. Also known as milk thistle extract, this powerhouse component helps with antioxidant protection and oil oxidation. The serum also contains a 0.5% concentration of salicylic acid to quell breakouts along with some of the aforementioned ferulic acid to stabilise vitamin C. In other words, it's a powerhouse cocktail of all the ingredients I could ever wish for in a single product.
Within a week of using it nightly, I was already noticing more luminous, even skin with fewer breakouts.
Like C E Ferulic, the Silymarin CF serum has a watery texture that instantly absorbs into the skin. Also, like C E Ferulic, Silymarin CF has a hint of that — ahem, unique hot-dog water aroma — something I'm personally more than happy to overlook if a product delivers on serious results. Since I'm a fan of the cosmeceutical skincare brand, my expectations for Silymarin CF were extremely high — and Skinceuticals passed with flying colours. Within a week of using it nightly, I was already noticing more luminous, even skin with fewer breakouts. It was gentle enough that it didn't irritate my skin, and I could still use my retinol serum afterward without it being too much. (If you're on the sensitive side, you may need to adjust your routine as needed.)
I'm not even exaggerating when I say that this is easily one of the most game-changing products for people like me, who deal with stubborn acne and hyperpigmentation.
Now onto the less-fun stuff: Silymarin CF is priced at £145 for a one-ounce bottle, which admittedly isn't a ton of product. However, if there's a single skincare step that I really believe in splurging on, it's a serum or similar product to target specific concerns. With acne, oiliness, and dark marks being my primary concerns, it's rare to find such a stellar product that visibly improves all three within a relatively short period of time. (And I've had acne since my early teen years, so I've had well over a decade to test out treatments and topicals galore.)
Spending triple-digit figures on one beauty product is a lot, but hear me out: All too often, acne products tend to overpromise and underdeliver, and that just wasn't the case with Skinceuticals’ new product. I'm not even exaggerating when I say that this is easily one of the most game-changing products for people like me, who deal with stubborn acne and hyperpigmentation. Even if it doesn't earn a permanent step in your routine (even if you went through a bottle in two months, that would still amount to almost £870 annually), I'd definitely recommend this potent serum as a reset button to get problematic skin back on track.
