Bella Hadid’s Facialist Taught Me 7 Tricks For Amazing Skin

"I see so many people over-treating their skin," says Joanna, particularly when it comes to exfoliation . The ultimate skincare routine is obviously tailored to your individual skin type but it should be relatively simple, as follows: "After toner, you next product should address any concern you may have. That would be your choice of serum and then followed by a moisturiser." She says that skin conditions can present as a multitude of things such as breakouts (you might want to use a salicylic acid serum to unclog pores), hyperpigmentation ( azelaic acid serums are highly recommended by dermatologists) and dehydrated skin (a serum containing hyaluronic acid is your best bet). Your skin concern will be unique to you so do your research or consult a skin specialist if you're unsure.