How To Get Clear Skin Once & For All, According To An Expert

'Clear skin' is a funny old thing. Firstly, it’s a totally subjective concept. For someone who’s battled with cystic acne , clear skin might mean getting their breakouts down to an infrequent occurrence; for someone who struggles with rosacea flare-ups , clear skin might mean freedom from inflammation. What clear skin means to you will be heavily coded in your expectations of your skin and what it’s historically been like. Plus, it’s something of an ever-moving goalpost – if you manage to get your breakouts under control for a week or two, does that mean you’ve unlocked 'clear skin' but if a pimple pops up, you’re back to square one? One thing is for certain though: for all of us diligently double cleansing and layering on serums , there will always be that friend who washes their face with dish soap and has baby skin. It’s not fair. Try not to dwell on it, for the sake of your blood pressure.