You’ve done very little over the past week but you’re still tired. You’ve eaten too much and you never want to see a bottle of Baileys again. Christmas may be over for us but it’s not over for our skin: it takes around 30 days for our faces to recover from the strains – sugar, alcohol, lack of sleep – of the festive season.
But where there’s a will, there's a way and it comes in the form of the humble face mask. From getting your glow back to busting blemishes, read on for the best tried-and-tested masks around. Fresh-faced 2019, here we come...