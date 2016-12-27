You’ve done very little over the past week, but you’re still tired. You’ve eaten too much, and you never want to see a bottle of Baileys again. The holidays may be officially over for us, but they're not over for our skin: It takes around 30 days for our faces to recover from the strains — sugar, alcohol, lack of sleep — of the festive season.
But where there’s a will, there's a way, and it comes in the form of the humble face mask. From getting your glow back to busting blemishes, read on for the best tried-and-tested masks around. Fresh-faced 2017, here we come...
