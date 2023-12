R29 reached out to a handful of cosmetic scientists, a toxicologist and a cosmetic regulator to get to the bottom of benzene. According to the experts, benzene’s danger level depends on the dose one is exposed to. Jen Novakovich , cosmetic scientist at The Eco Well , drives home that benzene is a trace contaminant: “No one is actively adding it to products,” Novakovich says. “Yes, it is a ‘known human carcinogen’, however that does not mean it will cause cancer,” adds Novakovich. “This classification doesn’t tell you how much of an increased risk, [nor] the exposure required.” Benzene is something we are exposed to in our daily lives, says Novakovich. “When you fill your car with gas, you’ll be exposed to more benzene than you would be via cosmetic products,” she continues. Even still, Novakovich explains that daily exposure to benzene isn’t generally enough to lead to cancer, and that the link is more relevant to industrial workers. “Obviously, working to limit benzene contamination is important,” adds Novakovich, “but is benzene in your dry shampoo going to give you cancer? That would be extremely unlikely.” Novakovich says she wouldn’t be too concerned about the safety of dry shampoos. “If you are, though, by all means, don’t use them,” she says.