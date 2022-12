This £7 Shampoo Gave Life To My Dull, Dry & Damaged Hair

This shampoo hydrates brittle strands and gives hair plumpness and structure but it also gives my greasy roots and flaky scalp a much-needed deep clean. That's all thanks to sodium laureth sulfate (SLES). This ingredient (a surfactant, which gives the shampoo its bubbly lather) has been somewhat demonised in haircare due to our obsession with 'clean' beauty (which isn't actually a regulated term). Some say it's stripping, while others report scalp irritation. But here's the thing: sulphates are a must to provide a thorough cleanse and the amount used in most shampoos is actually very minimal . Brands like The Ordinary are showing support for sulphates as they work so well to cleanse the hair and scalp of buildup, which could cause issues in the long run. Think itchiness, flakes and greasy roots.