How To Get London Salon-Quality Hair At Home, By The City’s Best Stylist

"So many people say they don't condition their roots, and I'm always like, 'Why wouldn't you?'" Adam says that marketing in haircare over the years has resulted in lots of misconceptions. If you avoid conditioning the roots you may need to condition the ends more in the long run when your hair inevitably grows out. "I always advise conditioning from root through to tip. It's all about prevention and you should never let your hair get to a point where you need to rescue it. Your hair isn't like your skin and it doesn't rejuvenate itself. It's dead when it comes out." That means it needs all the moisture and nourishment it can get. "Using a conditioner in this way will also help to moisturise the scalp a little bit," says Adam. The key is effectively rinsing it out. "If you're doing this, there shouldn't be any negatives." The All Day Everyday Conditioner, £12 , is lightweight but so nourishing and makes parched strands seriously soft. It smells incredible, too.