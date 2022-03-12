How To Get London Salon-Quality Hair At Home, By The City’s Best Stylist

Talking of rinsing, one of the biggest mistakes people make when washing their hair at home is not washing shampoo and conditioner away properly, which can lead to build-up and impact how your hair looks and feels. "When you think you've finished rinsing, rinse for another two minutes," says Adam. "One thing people always say to me is that their hair feels a little bit heavy. The only reason this would happen is if you're not rinsing effectively enough." Adam also likes a cold blast of water at the end of a wash to seal the hair's cuticle and to promote shine.