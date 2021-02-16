When it comes to hair, we all have our tried and tested routines. But it can be easy to fall into bad habits which might not be the best for keeping strands in tip-top condition.
Take dry shampoo. It is arguably one of the smartest beauty inventions (beloved by hairstylists and editors alike) but using it incorrectly can really affect healthy hair growth. And if you head to bed with wet or damp hair, you might want to think about the effect it could have on your scalp.
Ahead, consultant dermatologist Dr Alia Ahmed reveals the biggest hair mistakes you could be making unknowingly and how to reverse them to achieve your best hair ever.
