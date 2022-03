There's no hard-and-fast rule that declares you must use the same shampoo and conditioner. Sure, they might look a bit more uniform in your shower but your hair has different needs at any one time. "I always mix and match our shampoos and conditioners," Jonathan told R29. For example, you might do well with a really nourishing shampoo like JVN's Nurture Hydrating Shampoo, £16 , but need something a little more substantial to mend split ends temporarily and take care of brittle strands, like the Undamage Strengthening Conditioner, £16 , which is suitable for all hair types. This pick 'n' mix approach might be more beneficial for the overall health of your hair — and it goes for all brands.