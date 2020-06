Abby From Queer Eye Is Fighting For More Than Climate Change Now

Leedy doesn't have a huge personal social media presence, but she's been tagged in her friends' Instagrams at various climate justice events since the show wrapped. In October 2019, she went to Washington D.C. to where she spoke passionately in front of an audience at a climate change rally. "I read once that this summer was the hottest in the last 125 years," she said. "But when I hear that, all I think is that it's probably the coolest one for the next 125 years." Then, in December, she helped organise a climate strike in Philadelphia that earned the young activist a profile by Philadelphia Magazine . In February of this year, she helped organise the "stand up or step aside" protest in D.C. where middle school and high school students challenged Senators on their climate stances.