The New Season Of Queer Eye Is Equal Parts Self-Love And Philly Cheesesteak

Since the reboot of the epic reality series Queer Eye first aired on Netflix four years ago, the Fab Five’s mission of spreading radical self-love (and the gospel of the French tuck) has taken them all over the United States. After a brief stop-over in Japan with Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, your faves are stateside again, and their latest adventure leads them to the birthplace of the nation: Philadelphia.
The area most commonly known referred to as the “City of Brotherly Love” is famous for its role in the American Revolution as well as for its delicious local eats, but apparently, the city also hosts a crop of style-challenged residents in need of a major life change. Thankfully, the Fab Five are stepping in to offer some necessary tips.
You know the drill: Jonathan Van Ness's got the grooming on lock, Antoni Porowski will share his best (and at times unpractical) recipes, Tan France will revamp their wardrobes from head to toe, and Karamo Brown will teach them how to love themselves — all while Bobby Berk basically rebuilds their homes from the ground up.
Transforming lives isn't the easiest task, but if anyone can give some tough love, it's the cast of Queer Eye. After all, this isn't their first rodeo; their trip to Philly adds a fifth full-length season to their resume as gurus.
All episodes of season five of Queer Eye are set to air on June 5. Until then, make a yourself a bowl of Porowski's signature guacamole and fall in love with Fab Five all over again with a casual rewatch of the past seasons, now available on Netflix.
