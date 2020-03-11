Everything’s Bigger In Texas, Including Season 6 Of Queer Eye

The adventures of the new Fab Five have taken them far and wide, from Atlanta, GA to the colorful streets of Tokyo, Japan. Their newest journey on Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye leads them back to the States and back to the south, to a state known for its big personality: Texas!
Today, Netflix officially confirmed that Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season, and the show’s stars will be taking a trip down to Texas to do a few full-life makeovers. With their headquarters based in the state’s capital of Austin, the guys will be venturing across the Lone Star State throughout the season to offer their assistance.
Advertisement
All five members of the Fab Five will be returning for season six, so you know our faves will be up to their usual sweet shenanigans. As a person raised in Houston, TX, I personally couldn’t be more thrilled to watch Tan, Bobby, Antoni, Karamo, and JVN navigate the greatest (I said what I said) state in the USA. Please hit my DMs for local food recommendations, Antoni — I know of some delicious authentic taco spots in Houston!
Before you get to watch the gang don cowboy hats and chaps (does Tan approve of chaps?), you'll get to see them take their talents to Philadelphia. Following their return from Japan, the fifth season of Queer Eye was filmed in the city of brotherly love in 2019. Fans of the reality series will be able to stream season five when it airs on Netflix later this summer.
Advertisement