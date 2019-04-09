Queer Eye Is Casting For Its Next Season — & May Be Headed To The East Coast

We’re still reeling from Season 3 of Netflix’s Queer Eye, which introduced us to the saucy Jones sisters, a more vulnerable Tan France, and the best shoes in JVN’s closet.
The special Japan edition of Queer Eye hasn’t even gone live yet but we may already know where season 4 is taking us: Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love. But surely, once the Fab Five come through it will be the City of Sisterly Love, too.
Yesterday, a fan on Reddit shared a picture of a flier they found, which read, "Hello Philadelphia," and encouraged locals to email a production company with a name, photo, and story of a potential nominee.
Advertisement
The Philly Voice also reported that on Friday a local home and accessories store, Shazza Shop, shared the earliest-known image of this flier on Instagram with a caption that offered more details. The now-deleted Instagram post claimed that a casting crew visited the store and handed out them. The post also claimed that the show is set to film in Philadelphia this summer from June through September.
While we have yet to hear anything official from Queer Eye or Netflix confirming or denying the Philadelphia casting call, Twitter is already rumbling with suggestions and semi-jokey calls for nominations. Notably, there is a small debate surrounding Gritty’s candidacy.
So, to summarize our tentative-yet-totally possible list of Queer Eye programming: a Fab Five and Konmari crossover in Japan, a special episode in which the boys give Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the office of her dreams, a QE episode in which the Fab Five switch tasks and, now Season 4 to be filmed in Philly this summer. Some are more likely than others, but we can dream about all of them.
Advertisement