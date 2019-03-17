After their episode aired on this season of Queer Eye, sisters Deborah and Mary Jones’ restaurant, Jones Bar-B-Q, had its biggest and most sold-out weekend ever.
“I’ve been searching high and low for the best barbecue in town, and I think I’ve found it!” says an enthusiastic Antoni Porowski at the beginning of the third episode of the newly-released season. Porowski dubbed Jones Bar-B-Q the best barbecue spot in Kansas City, KS and as any fan of Queer Eye will tell you, the word of the Fab Five is gold.
The sisters have devoted their time to running a successful business, which didn’t leave them much time to practice some much-deserved self-care. All that commitment to their restaurant shows up in their barbecue sauce, which sold out faster than we could binge watch the third season of our favorite feel-good show.
The sisters have been praised by food critics and local news outlets for their excellent cooking and originality. Last year, they were on an episode of The Steve Harvey Show to talk about their restaurant in a segment titled “The Queens of BBQ,” and the show bought a bottle for everyone in the audience. Their sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, which they make from scratch daily at their restaurant, has been described as “simple and direct” and “not overly smoked.” But don’t confuse simple for easy to recreate. The sister’s boast a secret recipe and refuse to reveal the ingredients to anyone.
The sisters can’t believe the support they have received from the show and took a moment to thank everyone on Instagram, writing, “We have received so much love and support from all around the world since our @queereye episode aired on Friday. We are feeling so blessed and want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your thoughtful and touching messages. Your words are so meaningful.”
If you want to get your hands on some of this rave-worthy barbecue sauce for yourself, it looks like you will have to wait. A restock is on the way, but the Queer Eye fans are a devoted group. When something gets the endorsement of the Fab Five, it’s only a matter of time before it blows up.
