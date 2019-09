The Jones Sisters From Queer Eye Bottle Their Famous BBQ Sauce — Here's How To Buy It

A big part of the storyline in the Jones sister's episode of Queer Eye is getting their homemade barbecue sauce bottled so it can be sold. The two had struggled for years to do this on their own, but it proved too difficult to make enough in bulk to keep up with orders. So, Antoni and Karamo take the sisters to Original Juans, a specialty foods company that creates specialty sauces, salsas, snacks, and dips for wholesale, retail, and private labels. Original Juan was actually sold last April and is now called Spicin' Foods . A rep for Spicin' Foods told Refinery29 in an email, "Our Product Development Manager, Tommy Carter, helped create a match to their secret ingredient just in time for filming. We're proud to have been able to partner with the Jones sisters and help them develop their recipe and get their sauce bottled. Also, the sauce is delicious! The secret ingredient gives it a rich and unique flavor."