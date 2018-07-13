The Fab Five isn't going anywhere — and now, they're about to make a new city a little bit better. According to a new press release from Netflix, Queer Eye will move to Kansas City, Missouri, for a just-confirmed season 3. Yaaas!
The first two seasons of Netflix's Queer Eye For the Straight Guy reboot (which now seeks to improve the lives of more than just straight men) stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. The group's holistic approach to helping struggling people level-up in life has resonated with thousands of fans all over the world. Thanks to social media, fans can also see how the Fab Five's assistance helped the show's subjects thrive — and, in many cases, find love.
It isn't just fans paying attention: On Thursday, the series earned an Emmy nomination for Best Structured Reality Series.
The first two seasons of Queer Eye took place in the Atlanta area, itself a departure from the original series' location of New York City. Now, Midwesterners will learn all about crafting the French tuck, the art of avocado toast, and the power of facing your emotional demons — all courtesy of the Fab Five's wise ways.
Creator David Collins, who also crafted the original Bravo series, previously teased that he wanted the Fab Five to head to the Midwest in an interview with IndieWire. Though he didn't specifically mention Kansas City, he told the outlet:
"I’m from Cincinnati, Ohio, born and raised. I would like to go the tristate region, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, because you can base in Cincinnati and go across the bridge to Kentucky and go up the interstate to Indiana. The corn-fed midwestern folk are where I’m from — and I love actually being from Ohio, it’s a great place to be from."
Queer Eye season 3 is currently in production. The new season will hit Netflix in 2019.
