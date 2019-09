The first two seasons of Netflix's Queer Eye For the Straight Guy reboot (which now seeks to improve the lives of more than just straight men) stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. The group's holistic approach to helping struggling people level-up in life has resonated with thousands of fans all over the world. Thanks to social media, fans can also see how the Fab Five's assistance helped the show's subjects thrive — and, in many cases, find love.