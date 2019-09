At first, when asked what one food he would chose to eat for the rest of his life, Porowski had a practical response: "For sustenance, I was going to say dried salmon jerky from the West Coast which is so amazing. It gives you awful breath, but it’s so delicious." But, the food he would actually never get sick of is, of course, cheese. "I know I say it all the time, but I’m a cheese freak. I love cheese in all different shapes and sizes," he admits. While he loves almost any kind of cheese, including the stinkiest blue cheese around, he has a special place in his heart for a Quebec cheese called Le Riopelle . "It has this nice moldy crust on the outside, and it’s creamy in the center. When you let it sit out for an hour — that’s all it takes, an hour — it just slathers like butter, and you can put it on a cracker or a nice piece of baguette. Wash it down with a Strongbow rosé cider , and it’s the perfect decadence."