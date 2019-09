If the Queer Eye reboot taught us anything , it’s the importance of learning from each other’s differences, and joining together in a gooey place of empathy and respect. I try to internalize that message in my daily life. I really do. But there’s one subset of the population that I have no patience for: Antoni Porowski "truthers," ye who would even think to doubt whether Porowski, the cooking expert plucked from thousands of applicants, can actually cook. After a cavalcade of snarky Twitter chatter , the question of Porowski's abilities was first formally explored in an article in Junkee entitled "Investigation: Does the Incredibly Hot Food Guy From Queer Eye Even Know How To Cook?" Since then, Porowski has had to address his "simple recipes" in all his media appearances.