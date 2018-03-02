So you should listen to me, for I have seen things. I’ve seen Porowski wander the aisles of Whole Foods, enchanted by the possibilities each ingredient represents. I’ve watched him expertly slice vegetables while talking about the dinner parties he used to throw for his friends when he was 14. I've heard him discuss the merits of his favorite Greek olive oil. All in all: He has the technical skill, enthusiasm, and the vast knowledge of recipes necessary to be a cook. And of course he’s a cook. Ted Allen, the former Queer Eye cooking expert, never would have hired Porowski to be his personal chef otherwise.