Because Royal Wedding viewing parties are going to be taking place "so shockingly early," as Porowski tells Refinery29, and because you'll want to be watching as much of it as possible, the Queer Eye star suggests serving low-maintenance dishes. "As with any entertaining, I think it’s super important to have as much done ahead of time as you possibly can. Making something like a shakshuka , for example, where you can roast it in the oven or make a tomato sauce with crumbled sausage and eggs that’s all in one dish. You put it in the oven, take it out, and it’s ready to go," he says. "Or, if you want to go even easier, something like deviled eggs, which is still super breakfast-y but don’t require you to be standing by the stove. You want to be glued to the TV. You want to be spending time with your guests. I think that’s sort of like a golden rule for entertaining."