There's Already A Most Popular Royal Wedding Viewing Party Dish

The royal wedding is just a few weeks away, and according to Pinterest, fans of the royal family have already begun planning their viewing parties. The website recently revealed that saves for "royal wedding viewing parties" are up 1,797% since January of this year.
Fans are also busy carefully curated their themed menus for the big day. There are a few different recipes that have been gaining saves in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding, but there's one that clearly stands out as the most popular. According to data from Pinterest, a recipe for cucumber tea sandwiches has been saved 75,000 times.
The popular cucumber tea sandwich recipe comes from a blog called The Kitchen Is My Playground and actually includes three recipes in one: Cucumber Tea Sandwiches with Lemony Dill Spread, Cucumber Tea Sandwiches with Chunky Cucumber Spread, and Vegetable Spread Tea Sandwiches. The post also includes instructions for different ways of assembling the cucumber tea sandwiches, all of which are equally dainty-looking.
Despite the fact that Meghan Markle is American, most of the royal wedding viewing party recipes trending on Pinterest right now are for dishes typically associated with England. In addition to the tea sandwiches, other trending recipes are for mini Victoria sponge cakes, spiced sausage rolls, and fruit tartlets. Many of the other popular recipes, however, speak to how early in the morning it will be stateside when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot. A few of those trending recipes include items like pancake skewers and coffee cocktails.
For those us who have been putting off preparations for the 7 a.m. gathering, at least we now have some ideas for what to serve.
