It seems that the 2017 masses all have one thing on their munching-minds: healthy recipes. We get it — with a new year comes new resolutions. And if you're trying to cook more we've got some creative and tasty twists to try. Thanks to Pinterest, we've rounded up the top six most-pinned "healthy" recipes of the season. So all your spicy veggie chips, homemade popsicles, and breakfast cookies (yes, cookies for breakfast) bases are covered.
Who needs a store-bought bag when you can rustle up a batch of these sweet and savory veggie chips? 2. Rainbow Popsicles
Turns out the rainbow trend lives on. But we don't mind in it this natural frozen treat form. 3. Mini Avocado & Hummus Quesadillas
These mini quesadillas are the perfect lunchtime or dinner nosh. 4. Gingerbread Spice-Roasted Almonds
This recipe serves as a reminder that all almonds should always be spice-roasted. 5. 5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites
These peanut butter bites are like little balls of energy-packed cookie dough. 6. Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies
Carrot cake and cookies come together for the breakfast of your dreams.
