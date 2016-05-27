These Are The Top Pasta Dishes On Pinterest

When it's cold outside (or even when it's not) sometimes you just need a big plate of super comforting, preferably cheesy pasta. There are endless recipes for our favorite carb out there, but if you need help deciding, we've got your back. We reached out to the folks at Pinterest to get the scoop on their top 10 most-pinned pasta recipes of all time. Now that we're officially inspired to get cooking, we just need to figure out which one to make first!
1. Chicken Mozzarella Pasta
You can't really go wrong with this classic take on cheesy pasta, chicken, and sun-dried tomatoes.
2. Chicken & Bacon Pasta With Spinach & Tomatoes In Garlic Cream Sauce
Adding bacon to an already decadent creamy sauce is fine by us.
3. Creamy Broccoli, Chicken, & Bacon Pasta
Yet again, bacon makes everything better.
4. Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Orzo
This cheat version of risotto is way easier to make and just as delicious.
5. Lemon Ricotta Parmesan Pasta With Spinach & Grilled Chicken
If you've never had a lemony pasta dish before, now's the time to try!
6. Mandarin Pasta Spinach Salad With Teriyaki Dressing
In case you need a little break from all that cheese.
7. Healthy Garlic Shrimp Pasta Stir-Fry
Any time someone says "healthy" and "pasta" in the same sentence, you can bet we're on board.
8. Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta
This classic combo will never get old.
9. One Pot Cajun Chicken & Sausage Alfredo Pasta
This one-pot meal might be easy to pull off, but it doesn't skimp on flavor.
10. Chicken Fajita Pasta
We're all about a hybrid, and this simple dish lets you enjoy the flavors of fajitas in a big bowl of noodles.
11. Chicken Parmesan Pasta Skillet
This pasta skillet is easy to make and even easier to eat.
12. Lemon Pesto Penne
Lemon and pesto brighten up this 20-minute dish.
This classic mac and cheese recipe gets a green kick with your favorite goddess dressing!
