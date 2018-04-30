All The Bonkers Merchandise You Can Buy To Celebrate Harry & Meghan's Impending Nuptials

On November 27, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement – and so the race to creating the perfect commemorative item began. The internet is crawling with merchandise, from phone cases to A-line dresses with their intertwined faces. You can go highbrow with the baby blue official china tea set. Or you can go lowbrow, with a life-sized cardboard cutout of the couple, so they can watch over you while you sleep.
Shopping for merch on the internet is perfectly acceptable. But the real locus of the commemorative merchandise flurry is the town of Windsor, England, where Harry and Markle are getting married. In an article in Marketplace, one woman cited having 10,000 royal commemorative items already; she was shopping in Windsor for more.
Windsor is expecting an influx of 100,000 visitors on the day of the wedding, an addition to the 7 million visitors a year Windsor normally hosts. Capitalizing on the demand for royal wedding items, the souvenir line For Richer, For Poorer is donating all of its proceeds to the Windsor Homeless Project, which aids the homeless population of Windsor. Markle and Harry would most certainly approve. So, in addition to getting your Champagne flutes, check out For Richer, For Poorer as well.