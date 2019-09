Your living space is the physical embodiment of all you hold dear — where you get intimate and where your kids throw their toys around. Bobby Berk, the decorator on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, totally gets that, and works overtime on the set of Queer Eye to make sure that the heroes of the show have a perfect new place to call home. He doesn't just re-do someone's house, he re-does their life. When we watched the show, we wondered how Berk could accomplish these stunning makeovers in just a week, and now we know: A lot of overtime work.