Berk explains that his pre-design work typically includes researching on the hero's family, job, and lifestyle. In advance of filming, he also needs to order furniture and coordinate with contractors to ensure the job gets done. And before the actual redecoration can take place, his crew spends time cleaning out the houses. During one taping, Berk explains that the crew discovered a termite infestation, and needed to knock out several walls. If that sounds like a lot of work, that's because it is.