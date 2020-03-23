Jonathan Van Ness Gave Himself An At-Home Makeover & He Didn’t Love The Results

Advice for giving yourself a proper home makeover has been echoed across the internet over and over this week in regards to self-isolation. Seeing as we’re in a national pandemic, it’s okay to update your beauty and style while practicing social distancing, you can’t always control the end result.
Queer Eye star and beauty expert Jonathan Van Ness proved this to be true this week when his attempt at updating his style went horribly awry. JVN posted a cute photo of his updated look on Instagram, complete with a “Lincoln” beard that didn’t turn out exactly the way he had hoped.
It’s more formally called the Shenandoah beard. The look has long sideburns that connect to full chin hair, but no moustache.
Historically, it was most prominently brought to fame as a beard worn by elite members of society. The term comes from former President Abraham Lincoln, who spent most of his life rocking a chin beard. It’s a look that, based on his caption, Van Ness feels isn’t for him.
“This is officer Van Ness,” he joked about himself in his caption. “Don’t try new lewks during quarentine [sic] (I’m shaving this chin thing off now just was aghast at how I look).”
Jonathan also shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram stories, giggling over his new facial hair.
His presidential look wasn’t here to stay. JVN treated followers to a glimpse at his new, freshly shaved look as well. He, who usually sports a full beard, can be seen with a beaming smile on his face and satisfaction from his clean-shaven face.
Other than switching up his iconic look while self-isolating, Van Ness is trying to his routine the same when it comes to handling this confusing time in human history. The star posted videos of himself dancing to Taylor Swift, feeding his cats, and cooking. It’s all very pure and very him. Jonathan Van Ness just might be the joyous content we need right now.
