This Is Why The Queer Eye Guys Always Look So Good

Why Queer Eye Is More Important Than Ever

Each individual character on the show is a genuinely deep person in real life — they've all had a hard past. These are very kind, powerful, and positive men, and what they are doing on Queer Eye is so real. They are addressing each corner of people's personalities, and showing them their potential. They're giving them space to open up and feel safe to get in touch with who they really are. And that is what's really beautiful.