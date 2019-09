This Is Why The Queer Eye Guys Always Look So Good

I've also gotten Karamo using the PerriconeMD Instant Blur . I'm obsessed with it. It helps mattify the skin, but without me having to go over and over it with powder all day, which can feel pretty gross. When it comes to the rest of their makeup, I usually keep it pretty light. I like Tom Ford's bronzer and RMS Beauty's Un Cover-Up , which is a coconut oil-based concealer with natural pigments. I'll also use the Intelligent Nutrients Lip Delivery Nutrition — it's an all-natural lip balm that doesn't leave the lips shiny. Working with men, you want them to be hydrated, but you never want it to look too glossy. It's a genius product.