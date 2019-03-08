It's Time To Check Up On The Queer Eye Contestants

From, Tom Jackson marrying his ex-wife Abby Parr to Ted Terry getting reelected for another four years, Netflix's Queer Eye has no shortage of success stories. There have been two seasons of everyone's favourite tear-jerking reality show, with a third one arriving March 15. At this point, it's not out of the question to wonder if Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness are actually going to fix the whole world.
However, that only works if the contestants' happy endings actually stick. Luckily, in this world of social media, we can check up on almost all of them, and see exactly what they've been up to this past year.
Jackson has been one of the most social media-active members of the Queer Eye crew, so he's been easy to track. We knew when he broke up with Parr, when he got back together with Parr, and when he finally remarried Parr. We even know what kind of a honeymoon they're going on. (Mountains! Hoorah!)
The other members are sometimes harder to follow. Not all of the Queer Eye contestants were extroverts. In fact, a number of them were incredibly introverted, something the Fab Five explored during their episodes. What happened to the rest of them? Did Joe Gallois stick with his sleek 'do? Did Neal, the coder whom the show affectionately called "Sasquatch," continue to entertain?
Ahead, updates on the rest of the Queer Eye contestants.