No, it's not something in your eye — the Queer Eye season 3 trailer has landed, and it's exactly as heart-wrenching as expected. The first two seasons of the hit Netflix show (which is an updated version of the early aughts' Queer Eye For The Straight Guy) were filmed all at once, so season 3 marks the Fab Five's first go at changing lives knowing just how many people will be watching. That's why they're not only giving us the heartwarming stories they know we love, but also some firsts on the show that will keep viewers on their toes.
Advertisement
The trailer introduces us to a handful of new heroes, ranging from a woman putting herself back together after the death of her brother to a young Black lesbian struggling with her identity to the show's first-ever duo project. We only meet these subjects for a few seconds, but don't be surprised if the trailer already has you wiping away tears.
"They expected me to be someone else," a hero says in the trailer. "More Black, less white, more gay, less gay...I feel like I don't belong."
These down-and-out residents of the greater Kansas City, MO area are about the get the second chance they deserve, with the Fab Five revamping their wardrobe, living space, beauty routine, diet, and general outlook on life.
"You are a strong, black, lesbian woman," Karamo Brown later says, wiping away tears.
Season 3 of Queer Eye arrives on Netflix March 15. Watch the trailer below:
Advertisement